‘The Circle’ Star Sammie Cimarelli Stuns In Lacy Lingerie

The Circle star Sammie Cimarelli flaunted her killer curves for her most recent Instagram update on Thursday night. The reality TV personality stunned her followers as she rocked a scanty outfit in the photos.

Sammie is best known for appearing the Netflix reality series, The Circle, which pitted social media powerhouses against one another in order to win a cash prize. Sammie made it the finals of the show before being defeated by Joey Sasso.

In her latest photo upload, Sammie showed off just one of the reasons why she’s a hit on social media as she posed in a skimpy dark green lingerie piece. The lacy garment featured a plunging neckline that exposed her cleavage. It also boasted thin spaghetti straps that flashed her toned arms and shoulders.

The garment — made by Rihanna’s brand Savage x Fenty — wrapped around Sammie’s slim waist and was cut high over her curvaceous hips. Her muscular legs were also highlighted in the ensemble. She jazzed up the style a bit by adding some dangling earrings and a dainty chain around her neck.

In the first photo, Sammie is seen sitting on a lounge chair. She had one of her hands behind her for balance as the other grazed her thigh. The black and white snap also featured her wearing a steamy expression on her face.

The second shot featured her with her arm resting over her midsection and her lips pursed. In the background, a few white fluffy pillows were visible.

In the caption of the post, the brunette bombshell revealed that she loves black and photo photographs, and gushed over the simple elegance of a colorless snap.

She wore her long, dark hair pulled back away from her face. The locks were twisted into a thick braid that hung down her back.

Sammie’s 945,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the post. The pics garnered more than 55,000 likes with in the first 15 hours after they were shared to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 110 messages.

“Dang you be killing it,” one follower declared.

“Always keeping it classy,” another wrote.

“You could rock this in red though,” a third comment read.

“You so fire,” a fourth user quipped.

Sammie appeared to win over viewers, many of whom binged The Circle during quarantine. During her time on the show, she revealed that she was apart of the LGBTQ community, and earned praise from fans who fell in love with her honest and down to earth personality.

According to UPI, following her time on the series, Sammie was voted the favorite player by fans, which earned her a cash prize of $10,000.