Miley Cyrus Says She ‘Didn’t Spend Too Much Time Crying’ After Liam Hemsworth Divorce

Miley Cyrus said she “didn’t spend too much time crying” after her divorce from Australian actor Liam Hemsworth due to two years of “trauma and loss” left her with strong coping techniques, The Daily Mail reported. According to the publication, the pop singer made the revelation during an appearance on Scandinavian talk show Skavlan.

When asked whether she had become more emotional as she’s got older, Miley opened up about the two heartbreaking years that had left her determined to move forward.

“If you ask dudes I’ve broken up with they’ll say less, but I think more. I would say that there’s a stigma of coldness for a woman who actually, really moves on,” she said.

The “Wrecking Ball” hitmaker explained that as well as her divorce, over the past couple of years she lost her Malibu house due to California wildfires, and sadly lost her grandmother who she was “super close with.”

According to The Daily Mail, Miley noted that she accepted the above events because there was nothing she could do to change them.

“In a way, I didn’t spend too much time crying over it and it wasn’t because I was cold or trying to avoid feeling something but it was just because I wasn’t going to change it,” she explained.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Miley told the show’s host that moving forward is her coping mechanism when the going gets tough, as she shed more light on how she got through such difficult life events.

“I heal through movement. I heal through traveling and meeting new people. As you lose one person, another person comes into your life,” she said.

This is not the first instance in which Miley has opened up about her high-profile 2019 divorce from Liam, who she was in an on-off relationship with for a decade. As The Inquisitr reported, back in August Miley told the Joe Rogan Experience podcast — published on YouTube — that the split “f*cking sucked” due to the “villainizing” she endured from the media in the aftermath.

She said that it was easier to accept the fact that the love between herself and Liam had changed than to accept the way in which the media portrayed her in the wake of the break up. As the publication reported, Miley had a widely-reported relationship with Brody Jenner’s ex Kaitlynn Carter shortly after she breakdown of her marriage. The singer previously revealed that she struggled with media stories that implied she cheated on Liam with Kaitlynn while the celebrity couple were still together.

“It’s not, one day you were happy on the carpet and the next day you were making out with your friend in Italy, what the f*ck? There’s a lot of time in between that you didn’t see,” she told Joe during the podcast appearance.