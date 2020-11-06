Nicole Thorne Rocks Sexy Black Underwear & Various T-Shirts For Steamy Instagram Update

Brunette beauty Nicole Thorne stunned her 1.5 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a smoking-hot trio of images in which she rocked three different black graphic T-Shirts. The photos were captured in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, as the geotag indicated, and Nicole posed in front of a simple white wall for all three, allowing her outfits to be the focal point of the snaps, as well as her bombshell curves.

The garments she wore were from the brand Culture Kings, whose Instagram page she tagged in the first slide as well as in the caption of the post. She kicked off the sexy snaps with an image in which she rocked a black T-Shirt with a white dagger graphic on it. The garment had a loose fit, draping over her ample assets and slender upper arms, and the crew neckline kept her cleavage covered. However, Nicole played with the hem of the shirt, gathering it between her hands and twisting it so that some of her toned stomach was visible.

She paired the top with black underwear that had a simple yet sexy silhouette. The thick strap on the side stretched high over her hip, elongating her legs. Her long brunette locks were styled in a middle part, with her silky tresses tumbling down her chest in an effortlessly tousled look. She gazed directly at the camera, her plump lips slightly pouted.

For the second image, she wore a piece with a butterfly illustration. She had the sleeves of the garment rolled up slightly, showing off more of her upper arms, and the look was cropped so that her toned stomach was on full display. She finished off the trio with a snap that incorporated a burst of color in a yellow-and-red graphic on her chest. She tucked some of her hair behind her ear in the third shot, continuing to gaze at the camera, and her fans absolutely loved the update. The post received over 11,700 likes within 13 hours of going live, as well as 179 comments from her audience.

“You look so cute,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Your hair looks wonderful,” another follower added, including a praise hands emoji in the compliment.

“BABE,” a third fan exclaimed.

“Looking incredible hun,” yet another follower chimed in.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Nicole tantalized her audience by sharing a double update in which she rocked a scandalously sexy burgundy lingerie look. The garment incorporated lace panels and cut-out portions that bared a serious amount of skin. She had a major amount of cleavage on display in the set, and the ensemble also showcased her curvaceous hips and thighs.