AEW Rumors: Company Reportedly Wants To Sign Son Of WWE Hall Of Famer

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, per Sportskeeda, Davey Boy Smith Jr is reportedly high on Tony Khan’s list of wrestlers to bring to AEW in the near future.

The article stated that the AEW president expressed his interest in signing Smith after Chris Jericho’s recent Halloween party. Smith may also be keen to make the move to the promotion, as he’s been open about wanting to join in the past.

As The Inquisitr previously documented, Smith revealed that he wanted to beef up the company’s heavyweight division. At the time, the roster didn’t feature too many big guys, and he offered to fill the void.

“I’ve been watching some of it, there has been some good and some so-so. I think what they’re doing is good. I had mentioned before, like big guys not…I think they brought in Jake Hager, which is cool because they do need big guys now. It’s what I’ve been saying all along. And I would like to be part of AEW.”

It’s also worth noting that Smith’s tag team partner, Brian Pillman Jr, has also featured on AEW television a few times in recent months. The pair make up The New Hart Foundation in MLW, but they could also bolster AEW’s competitive duos division.

Lance Archer — who was Smith’s partner in NJPW — is also a member of the current AEW roster. Many fans would undoubtedly love to see the acclaimed Killer Elite Squad team reformed in Khan’s promotion.

Smith is scheduled to face Jacob Fatu for MLW’s World Heavyweight Championship at The Restart event on November 18. However, some pundits are speculating that it could be one of his final programs in the company.

AEW also faces competition from WWE. Sportskeeda noted that there is reportedly some interest in bringing the former superstar back to the promotion. If that happens, he could arrive in time for his father’s Hall of Fame ceremony in 2021. Smith was announced as The British Bulldog’s inductor earlier this year.

Smith was a member of the WWE roster in the 2000s. He is arguably most remembered for his Tag Team Championship reign with Tyson Kidd as part of the Hart Dynasty.

Other promotions, including IMPACT Wrestling and All Japan Pro Wrestling, have supposedly been keeping tabs on The British Bulldog’s son.

The Sportskeeda report stated that he reportedly doesn’t have any preferences and might even re-sign with MLW if they offer him the best deal.