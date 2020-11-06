Katelyn Runck Flaunts Her Shapely Figure In A Skintight Peach Dress

Brunette bombshell Katelyn Runck thrilled her 2.3 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a steamy trio of shots in which she showcased her sculpted figure. She posed in front of a wrought iron gate with eye-catching details and a slightly antique appearance. The gate was bordered by stone walls, and a walkway area leading to a pastel-colored door was visible on the other side of the entrance.

The photos were captured by LHGFX Photography, the photographer behind the vast majority of Katelyn’s steamy updates. She made sure to tag the photographer in the caption as well as in the first slide. For the first image, Katelyn placed both hands on the bars behind her, delivering a seductive gaze. The dress she wore was a soft peach hue that looked gorgeous against her sun-kissed skin, and the look had a sleeveless cut, leaving her toned arms on display.

The neckline dipped scandalously low, revealing a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and Katelyn appeared to be braless underneath the figure-hugging dress. The material clung to her ample assets before stretching over her flat stomach and sculpted hips and thighs. There appeared to be a ruched detail along the side, which accentuated her hourglass figure even more, and the hem extended to a few inches above her knees.

Her long brunette locks cascaded down her chest in an effortless style, and her expression was smouldering in the snap. For the second image, she switched things up and a radiant smile graced her flawless features. She kept one hand on the gate behind her but brought the other to her elegant neck, a move that showed off a tattoo on her forearm.

The picture was taken from a slightly further perspective and included her footwear in the shot, a pair of strappy nude sandals with platform heels. She finished off the update with a short video clip that gave her fans a behind-the-scenes peek at the photoshoot process.

The post racked up over 6,700 likes as well as 404 comments within just one hour of going live.

“So beautiful,” one fan wrote, followed by a string of heart eyes emoji.

“You in a dress with that smile? Nothing better!” another follower chimed in.

“Gorgeous as always,” a third fan remarked.

“Such a wonderful body,” yet another added, captivated by her toned physique.

