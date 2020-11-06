Nicole Polizzi Shows Off Major Cleavage In Stunning New IG Snap

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi showed off some major cleavage in a new Instagram snap. The former Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star and mother of three looked stunning in the pic, which she indicated in the caption was taken by photographer Cara Lovello.

Nicole smiled and looked directly at the camera. She wore her long, dark hair — which was highlighted with blond streaks — in soft waves that framed her face. The bottom of her tresses fell over both of her shoulders.

Nicole wore a low-cut black shirt underneath an oatmeal-colored blazer. On her neck was a gold chain that bore the initials of the names of her three kids — Lorenzo, Giovanna, and Angelo. She and husband Jionni LaValle raise their brood in Northern New Jersey.

She posed in front of a brick wall in the outdoor photograph. Just behind Nicole was foliage in fall colors.

Fans of the former reality television star adored the pic, including her fellow ex-Jersey Shore castmate Sammi Giancola, who added a fire emoji as her comment.

“This is a million-dollar pic,” claimed one fan.

“Calm down model mawma,” wrote a second follower.

“You look flawless Nicole, what an absolutely stunning picture. Just wow,” penned a third Instagram user.

“Okay queen I see you,” stated a fourth fan.

In the caption of the snap, Nicole alluded to her headshot looking like one that would be taken by an actress who was seeking a part in a television soap opera. In response, some fans joked that they would watch any show Nicole was on while others believed she was alluding to joining the Real Housewives of New Jersey franchise, something she vigorously denied during an episode of her podcast, It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey.

Since the last episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation aired earlier this year, Nicole stated that she no longer wanted to be away from her family for filming. In addition, she said the subsequent drama that had been featured on the series was too much for her to take. She has since made her priorities being a full-time mother to her children and running her brick-and-mortar/online business The Snooki Shop, which has locations in Madison, New Jersey, and Beacon, New York, as featured in an Instagram post seen here. The new location is just a half-hour away from Nicole’s hometown of Poughkeepsie where she lived prior to settling down in the Garden State with Jionni.