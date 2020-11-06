Georgina Mazzeo Rocks Black Corset & Matching Panties On The Cover Of ‘Maxim’

Georgina Mazzeo went scantily clad as she graced the cover of Maxim Magazine in Mexico. The stunning model went full bombshell in the shot as she opted for a revealing look while serving up a sassy expression for the camera, much to the delight of her Instagram followers.

In the sexy shot, Georgina showed some skin as she posed in a black strapless corset top that molded to her incredible physique and complemented her glowing complexion. The garment featured metal accents down the front, and a sweetheart neckline that showcased her ample cleavage, as well as her muscular arms and shoulders.

Georgina added a pair of matching panties to the outfit, which hugged her curvy hips and round booty snugly while fitting tightly around her slender waist.

Although her clothing was minimal, she did accentuate the look with a pair of large gold hoop earrings and matching bracelet on her wrist. She added to her accessories with a ring on her finger as well.

Georgina stood near a bar with a wooden countertop, where she rested both of her elbows. She had her back arched and her pert posterior pushed out as she tilted her head and gave a sultry stare into the camera.

She wore her long, dark hair in a deep side part. The locks were styled in voluminous curls that cascaded down her back and spilled over one of her shoulders.

She tagged the photo with the accounts of her photographer, hair stylist, makeup artist, and wardrobe stylist so that they could share in the credit for the look.

Georgina’s over 2.5 million followers made quick work of showing their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 23,000 times within the first 40 minutes after it was published to her account. Her supporters also flocked to the comments section to leave over 300 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Excellent! A very elegant image!” one follower wrote.

“Well deserved Georgina! The most beautiful woman in the world,” stated another.

“Spectacular!! May the successes continue!” a third user gushed.

“Wow many congratulations, I want my autographed copy,” a fourth person commented.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms when it comes to flashing her fit figure in her online uploads. She’s become known for rocking stunning looks in her pics, which often include putting her killer legs on full display.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Georgina recently slayed in a pair of skimpy Daisy Dukes and a skintight white tank top as she rocked a set of snakeskin-print boots. That post has raked in more than 136,000 likes and over 830 comments to date.