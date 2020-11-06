Madison Woolley Stuns In Oversized Sweatshirt & Tiny Black Bike Shorts

On Thursday, November 5, Australian model Madison Woolley uploaded a series of stunning snaps for her 563,000 Instagram followers to enjoy.

The photos showed the 22-year-old striking a variety of poses on a sidewalk in front of a white building. According to the post’s geotag, the pictures were taken in Sydney, Australia.

Madison opted to wear an oversized black-and-white hooded sweatshirt from the clothing retailer Culture Kings. She paired the garment with tiny black bike shorts that put her lean legs on full display. She also had on a pair of black combat boots, giving her an additional edge. She finished off the look with sunglasses, hoop earrings, a black purse with a chain strap handle, and a ring worn on her middle finger.

For the casual photo shoot, the blond bombshell pulled back her hair in a low bun.

In the first image, Madison turned to the side and posed in a way that looked as though she was walking. She appeared to be swinging her purse while looking ahead in the following photo. The final shot showed her standing with her legs apart, as she turned her neck.

In the caption, the social media sensation advertised for Culture Kings and let her fans know about the company’s “frenzy sale.”

The post seemed to have been a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 5,000 likes. Quite a few of Madison’s followers also took the time to compliments her in the comments section.

“You are very pretty,” wrote one fan, adding both a red rose and a red heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“Looking good,” added a different devotee, followed by two thumbs up emoji.

“Gorgeous girl,” remarked another admirer.

“This photo is great, @madisonwoolley… You look really beautiful and the best thing is that it appreciates your nature and simplicity,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, Madison is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded two pictures, in which she wore a skimpy white swimsuit that showcased her incredible curves and toned midsection. That post has been liked over 17,000 times since it was shared.