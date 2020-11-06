Alexa Collins Flaunts Bombshell Curves In A Baby Blue Workout Set

Alexa Collins looked sporty and sexy in the most recent update that added to her Instagram feed. The November 6 series included 10 images that saw her in different activewear.

The first image showed Alexa posing in the center of the frame. She stood in front of a white house, and there were a ton of palm trees and an abundance of sunlight at her back. Alexa put her arms near her hips, touching her thigh with one hand and draping the opposite near her side. Alexa met the lens of the camera with a sultry stare. She showcased her bombshell body in a two-piece outfit that perfectly suited her frame.

The baby blue color of the ensemble accentuated her allover glow. A tag in the post indicated that the outfit was from PHUTURE. On her upper-half rocked a sports bra with thick straps that stretched over her bronze shoulders, leaving her slender arms on full display. It had a scooping neckline that dipped low into her bust, offering a generous glimpse of cleavage. The bottom band was tight on her ribs, enhancing her cleavage even further.

On her lower-half, Alexa wore a pair of yoga pants that were snug on her figure. They had a thick waistband that was worn high on her hips, stretching over her navel and accentuating her slender frame. The piece proceeded to fit tightly around her trim thighs, making for an NSFW look that proved hard to be ignored. She accessorized the look with a dainty necklace and a few rings to match. Alexa wore her long, blond tresses with a deep side part, and they spilled messily over her shoulder.

The next few images in the series saw Alexa in various outfits from PHUTURE, including a coordinating green crop top and short combo and lavender set. Alexa also included a code for 10 percent off purchases in the caption.

It has not taken long for fans to show their admiration for the hot update. Within an hour of the upload being shared on her feed, it’s amassed more than 9,000 likes and 160-plus comments. Some followers applauded Alexa’s outfit choices, while several others raved over her bombshell body.

“Wow, you killed these photos! Blue looks good on you,” one follower gushed, adding a series of flames to the end of their comment.

“This pics are amazing especially the color palette chosen works so well with you!” a second exclaimed.

“The best beautiful woman,” another fan chimed in.

“ABSOLUTELY STUNNING PHOTOS!!!” one more exclaimed.