‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Poses Nude To Show Off Growing Baby Bump And New ‘Thirst Traps’

The mom-to-be shared a revealing pic with her Instagram fans.

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent showed off her nude pregnant body on Instagram.

The 30-year-old Bravo star, who announced her pregnancy last month, snapped a mirror selfie to show that her belly isn’t the only part of her body growing as she carries the baby girl that she’s due to deliver next April.

In a new pic shared with her 1.5 million social media followers, Lala posed totally nude as she stood in her massive walk-in closet in the home she shares with her fiancee, Randall Emmett.

The Bravo beauty had her hair pulled into a bun as she carefully covered her breasts with her arms and posed sideways while holding her phone. A tattoo of a palm tree was visible on her ankle as she smiled coyly while showing off her adorable bare baby belly.

In the caption to the post, Lala cleverly pointed out the size of her enlarged breasts in the second trimester of her pregnancy as she joked that her “thirst traps” don’t look the same anymore.

In the comments section, fans reacted to Lala’s eye-popping pic.

“They’re huge Lala!!!” one fan wrote. “And having been in ur position, they’re only going to get bigger…”

“Wow! Way to shut people up Lala,” another added. Unreal. Tatas for daaayyyss!”

“YES! Been dying to see that bump’n bod – you look incredible!” a third follower chimed in.

“I love how you are embracing your new formed curves- gorgeous!” another admirer wrote to the Give Them Lala Beauty founder.

Several of Lala’s Vanderpump Rules co-stars also reacted to the post, including fellow mom-to-be Stassi Schroder.

“Hottest prego chick ever,” Stassi wrote.

The revealing photo is the former SURver’s first pic of her bump posted to her main Instagram page. She previously shared a clip from her gender reveal.

In mid-October, Lala did share a similar photo to her Instagram story, according to Bravo.com. In that snap, the expectant mama-to-be stripped down to reveal a look her bare baby bump while posing in the same closet. The Utah native covered her “tatas” with heart emoji, but it’s clear that just a few weeks later she would need much bigger stickers to cover them up.

Lala is one of four Vanderpump Rules veterans expecting a baby within the next few months. Her co-stars Brittany cartwright and Scheana Shay are also both due with babies in April, while Stassi is further along on her pregnancy and is reportedly due in early January.