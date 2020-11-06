‘Tesla Tequila’ Goes On Sale Two Years After Elon Musk Announced Tesla Liquor Prototype

Tesla has launched its own brand of tequila after CEO Elon Musk first proposed the idea two years ago on his Twitter account.

According to CNN Business, the company’s liquor brand launched on Thursday, November 5 and the product sold out quickly online following high demand.

The drink was only available in certain U.S. states and a purchasing limit of two bottles per customer was in place. The 75o ml bottles retail for $250 each and come in a branded, lightning-shaped bottle. The liquor is produced by a Southern California company, Nosotros Tequila.

The Tesla CEO posted an initial design of a Tesla-branded liquor bottle and teased the idea in 2018.

“Teslaquila coming soon.”

Tesla applied to trademark the initial name “Teslaquila” in 2019, but the application was abandoned by early 2020 as the organization did not reply to a Patent and Trademark Office request within the required six-month period.

“Tesla Tequila” contains 40 percent alcohol and the liquor has been branded “an exclusive, premium 100% de agave tequila añejo aged in French oak barrels, featuring a dry fruit and light vanilla nose with a balanced cinnamon pepper finish.”

Following the rapid initial sales of Tesla Tequila, Business Insider reported how some buyers have already started to list the drink on eBay at an inflated cost. One seller reportedly had 10 bids with someone offering $660 for the tequila. Meanwhile, others have offered the drink for sale on the site but have been allegedly conning people by sending empty bottles.

Tesla’s new product is just one of many items the firm has produced in recent years. In January 2018, Musk’s alternative enterprise, The Boring Company, which aims to build a series of underground tunnels to ease traffic congestion in the future, sold 20,000 flamethrowers on its website for $500 each.

Other products developed by Tesla included the Model S car for children as well as 200 surfboards that sold out in 24 hours. Pairs of red gym shorts were also sold by Tesla for $69.420 earlier in 2020 in response to investors who “shorted” the organization by betting on their stock to drop.

Tesla is an organization typically renowned for selling electric cars but, as a result of his progressive entrepreneurship, Musk became the third richest person in the world in September 2020. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the multi-billionaire made a profit of $87.8 billion after stocks in Tesla grew rapidly and the firm’s profit took the 49-year-old above Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index.