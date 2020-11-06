Rebel Wilson Flaunts 50 Pound Weight Loss In Sports Bra & Spandex Shorts

Rebel Wilson is looking gorgeous as she continues to show off her 50 pound weight loss in her online snaps. The actress has wowed her fans with her slimmed down physique, and her Friday morning Instagram post was no exception.

Rebel, 40, revealed that she was ready to hit the beach to get in an early morning workout. She rocked a skimpy black and white sports bra that featured a scooped neckline and showcased her cleavage. The garment included thin straps to show off her arms and shoulders as well.

Rebel added a pair of high-waisted spandex shorts to the outfit. The garment fit snugly around her curvy hips and waist. The shorts fell just above her knees and offered her fans a peek at her long legs.

She looked ready to face the day as she accessorized her laid-back style with a pink baseball cap and some matching pink thong sandals. She added a pair of dark shades to shield her eyes from the sun.

Rebel stood on a balcony that overlooked both a swimming pool and the ocean. The rolling waves crashed into the shore as sunlight streamed over the white sand beach.

Rebel posed with her weight shifted to one side and her hands resting near her thighs. She had her shoulders back and wore a serious expression on her face. In the caption, she revealed that she woke up early just to go for a run.

She wore her long, blond hair pulled back away from her head and covered with her hat. However, a few strands could be seen poking out and brushing over her neck.

Rebel’s over 9.1 million followers went wild for the snap. The photo garnered more than 94,000 likes within the first hour after it was uploaded to her feed. Her admirers also rushed to leave over 620 gushing and inspirational comments during that time.

“Beautiful then and beautiful now! Get it Rebel,” one follower declared.

“Looking great, keep up the hard work,” remarked another.

“So proud of you! You look fantastic!” a third comment read.

“The motivation and determination you have is admirable to thousands,” a fourth user wrote.

The Pitch Perfect star doesn’t seem to be apprehensive about showing off her slimmed down figure online. She’s been earning praise for her weight loss while rocking outfits such as form-fitting dresses, jeans, and leggings.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Rebel recently shared a photo of herself and her sister wearing matching green bathing suits on the beach. The suit was unzipped to reveal some cleavage as she posed with her hand on her hip. That photo has reeled in more than 315,000 likes and over 1,300 comments thus far.