Ana Paula Saenz Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In Print Bikini

Ana Paula Saenz took to her Instagram page November 6 to share a racy update with her 1.2 million followers. The Mexican model showcased her bombshell curves in a two-piece swimsuit while soaking up some sun.

For the saucy shot, Ana was snapped at the beach, flaunting her bodacious curves in the sunny weather. She posed by standing sideways in the shallow part of the sea. The babe slightly leaned forward with one knee bent. She placed one hand on her thigh as she gazed into the camera. The seductive look appeared tantalizing to many fans, with most of them expressing their thoughts about the picture in the comments section.

The background showed a nice view of the beach, surrounded by buildings. A huge Ferris wheel was also noticeable. The bright sun behind the model made her skin glow.

Ana’s swimwear had a black base with uneven leaf prints in various colors.

It included a bikini top that featured padded cups that hardly contained her voluptuous breasts. The deep neckline also exposed her décolletage, and the straps that provided support went over her neck and around back. It had a snug fit that pushed her bust upward, making her cleavage look more prominent.

The matching bikini bottom boasted a low-cut waistline that emphasized her toned midsection. The waistband hugged her slim waist, highlighting her slender hips. The high leg cuts exposed a lot of skin and elongated her pins. Although the backside was not very visible in the shot, it appeared to be a thong.

For her sexy look, the influencer left her brunette hair down and styled in sleek, straight strands. The long locks mostly fell on her back, reaching her waist.

Her nails were painted with red polish for the occasion.

In the caption, Ana mentioned she adored the “sunset” and added an emoji. She also tagged the professional photographer who took the amazing shot in the picture. According to the geotag, she was at the Rixos Premium Dubai JB resort.

Many of her fans loved the new update. In less than a day of being published on the popular social media platform, the snap earned more than 21,700 likes and 200-plus remarks. Countless admirers and some fellow models took to the comments section to shower her with compliments. Some of them raved about her killer physique, while others praised her beauty.

“You give the sunset more life. You are so beautiful!” gushed an admirer.

“You are so gorgeous. I admire your beauty and body,” added another fan.

“Stunning woman. You look radiant!” a third social media user wrote.