Trump Campaign Attorney Matt Morgan Says ‘This Election Is Not Over,’ President Will Be Re-Elected

Matt Morgan, an attorney for Donald Trump, issued a strong statement on Friday morning claiming that the “election is not over” and that he believes his client will win re-election. The announcement comes shortly after the Decision Desk HQ called the race for former Vice President Joe Biden.

However, Trump’s campaign is rigorously fighting against such claims.

“This election is not over,” Morgan began. “The false projection of Joe Biden as the winner is based on results in four states that are far from final. Georgia is headed for a recount, where we are confident we will find ballots improperly harvested,” adding that President Trump would ultimately win the southern state.

He continued his statement by accusing several states of “irregularities” in their vote-counting processes.

“There were many irregularities in Pennsylvania, including having election officials prevent our volunteer legal observers from having meaningful access to vote counting locations. We prevailed in court on our challenge, but were deprived of valuable time and denied the transparency we are entitled to under state law. In Nevada, there appear to be thousands of individuals who improperly cast mail ballots,” he continued.

Morgan concluded his message by claiming that Trump is on track to prevail in Arizona, despite the fact that he is currently trailing by around 50,000 votes, though another 200,000 still need to be counted. The attorney also slammed Fox News and The Associated Press for calling the southwestern state for Biden early on election night, calling it “irresponsible and erroneous.”

The attorney concluded the message by reaffirming his belief that Trump would be reelected.

Jessica McGowan / Getty Images

Despite the confident message, the pathway for the president to win the White House has continued to narrow throughout the week. Biden has already been declared victorious in Michigan and Wisconsin, two states the former New York businessman won in 2016. The former Delaware senator also maintains leads in Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Nevada.

However, Trump and his team have voiced accusations of voter fraud, pointing to ballot dumps in places like Wisconsin and Michigan that quickly changed the nature of the race. That said, pollsters have noted that most of such votes were both mail-in and from Democratic strongholds, and therefore should be expected to lean heavily toward liberal candidates.

Though results are steadily nearing completion, it seems likely that the United States will soon be headed toward a series of recounts — echoing Bush vs. Gore in 2000. In addition to the possibility of recounting votes in Georgia, Trump has reportedly requested a recount in Wisconsin, as was previously reported by The Inquisitr.