Pamela Anderson Goes Braless, Flashing Major Cleavage In Wide Open Shirt Dress

Sex symbol Pamela Anderson has shared another steamy upload to her Instagram feed, dazzling her 1.1 million followers. The former Playboy Playmate posted a black and white choppy video to her timeline where she was promoting an upcoming appearance on Jasmin.com, a platform where subscribers can attend live sessions with their favorite celebrities and influencers. Pam will be on the site this coming Sunday and Monday, and fans will have to pay for the experience.

In the new upload, Pam sat on the floor by a window as she was captured playing with her hair, toying with a hat, and moving her body into all sorts of positions. The 53-year-old sported a short-sleeved collared shirt dress that was open all the way to her waistline. She went braless in the new video, and her ample cleavage was on full display as she kept her shirt wide open for all to see. Her top was tucked into a large oversized belt which featured a massive belt buckle. Paired with the hot outfit were white over-the-knee boots with a high heel.

Pam tossed her legs around in the video as she sat on the floor beneath the window and next to a radiator. She never made eye contact with the camera but continually flung her head around as she played with her long blond curls.

In addition to promoting her upcoming live stream with Jasmin, Pam quoted Anaïs Nin, a French-Cuban American diarist known for her work writing erotica. The quote emphasized the importance of good things in life over the material.

The post garnered thousands of views within minutes of its posting, as well as over 1,500 likes from her fans. Pam has always limited the number of comments on her photos, meaning only certain Instagram users are allowed to write beneath the image.

Black and white photos and clips are a trend of Pam’s on her social media pages, as the former television star routinely sticks to the aesthetic when posting to her feed. In October she had hearts racing in a separate share where she posed bent over in front of an oven while she was being photographed for a special shoot.

Last week the mother-of-two also shared a noir-themed shot of herself topless sporting silver sequin pants and black lacy gloves. Pam propped her foot up on a hotel bed while covering her chest with one of her hands. She noted she wasn’t a big fan of Halloween in the caption, but other celebrities channeled the Baywatch star for their own costumes, including Ariel Winter and Kendall Jenner.