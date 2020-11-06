‘Family Ties’ Cast To Reunite For Actors Fund Benefit Special

The cast of NBC’s television series Family Ties will reunite for a benefit special in support of The Actors Fund. The organization’s mission is to help fund the lives of those in the artistic community who are struggling due to loss of jobs related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The cast of the series, which ran from 1982-1989, included Keaton family members Meredith Baxter (Elyse), Michael Gross (Steven), Michael J. Fox (Alex), Tina Yothers (Jennifer), Marc Price (Irwin “Skippy” Handelman), and Scott Valentine (Nick Moore), reported Deadline. Castmate Justine Bateman, who played Mallory, has not been announced as a participant.

The group will appear together as part of the “Stars in the House” benefit series on November 10.

“We’re so thankful that our audiences continue to generously donate to StarsInTheHouse.com, which goes directly to The Actors Fund, helping anyone in the artistic community with essential needs like financial support to buy groceries, pay rent and pay doctor’s bills. We’re overwhelmed with gratitude that we raised over $15,000 during Tuesday’s all-day ‘Vote-a-Thon’ broadcast,” said hosts Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley to Deadline.

The hosts are hopeful that the reunion will bring some joy to all who have been deeply affected by the pandemic.

Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

“During this time of what seems like unending national stress, we find that our audiences are drawn to reunions of what we call ‘comfort tv,’ those tv shows from yesteryear that brought us all so much joy,” they said. “Some of our most popular episodes featured TV shows like Taxi, Frasier, and Melrose Place, and we have no doubt the Family Ties reunion is going to be one of our most viewed!”

Deadline reported that the reunion episode will stream on the official Stars In The House YouTube Channel and its official website.

After the success of the television series, Michael J. Fox became a major movie star with hits such as the Back to the Future trilogy of movies and a starring run on the television series Spin City. He married his Family Ties co-star Tracy Pollan, who played Ellen, Alex’s girlfriend, on the series, and has become an advocate for research of treatments for Parkinson’s Disease.

Since appearing on Family Ties, Meredith Baxter starred in a series of made-for-television movies and appeared on both Glee and The Young and the Restless. Michael Gross appeared in the Tremors series of movies. Tina Yothers formed a band with her brother called Jaded and appeared on What Not to Wear and Celebrity Fit Club. Marc Price continued his career as a stand-up comedian. Nick Moore continued acting after Family Ties and is now, according to Entertainment Weekly, an executive director at the investment firm Excelsior Capital Partner.