Jessica Wilde Flaunts Arm Sleeve Tattoos In A Plunging Dress

Jessica Wilde went full glam for her most recent Instagram upload on Thursday. The model looked smoking hot as she opted for a stunning dress while showing off her full arm sleeve tattoos.

Jessica showcased her hourglass figure in a black ensemble with a metallic silver pattern. The garment featured a plunging neckline that exposed her ample cleavage. The outfit also flaunted her toned arms and shoulders.

The dress wrapped snugly around her slim waist and hugged her voluptuous hips. The skirt fell just above her knees to show off her killer legs, and another piece of ink on her thigh. She looked to kick up her her style with layered chains around her neck and a pair of shoes that wrapped around her ankles.

Jessica posed in the hallway of the famed Versace Mansion, which featured a lavish tile pattern floor. She stood near a large plant with her hand on the wall. Her other arm rested at her side as she slightly bent one knee and pushed her hip out.

In the background of the shot, some other people could be seen, as well as light fixtures hanging from the ceiling. Jessica wore a blank look on her face as she gave a smoldering stare away from the camera. In the caption, she joked that the expression represented how she looked while watching America’s election race.

She wore her long, dark hair parted in the center. The locks were styled in sleek, straight stands that spilled over both of her shoulders.

Jessica’s 913,000-plus followers didn’t waste any time sharing their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 17,000 times in less than 24 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 200 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Awe so pretty. That dress looks uncomfortable,” one follower stated.

“Yeah yeah yeah we have no idea what we’re doing. But looking at you in this pic you look like ur waiting for something. I think ur waiting for ur dessert?” another quipped.

“You are one of the most beautiful girls ive ever seen,” a third user wrote.

“Looking beautiful in that outfit,” a fourth person commented.

Jessica doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to showing some skin online. She’s often seen flaunting her stunning physique, as well as all of her ink in racy ensembles.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jessica recently delighted her followers when she posed in a stunning black lace lingerie piece. That post was also a hit among her fans. To date, it’s racked up more than 36,000 likes and nearly 400 comments.