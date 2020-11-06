Lauren Dascalo Flaunts Pert Booty In Short Miniskirt & Cowl Neck Tank Top During Tulum Getaway

Lauren Dascalo is still treating fans to some stunning photos from her recent trip to Tulum, Mexico. In a sultry new collection of Instagram photos this week, the babe sported a revealing white crop top and miniskirt combination as she posed in a dark bedroom. Her outfit left very little to the imagination and put her best assets on full display.

Lauren’s look included a tight-fitting white tank with thin straps on her shoulders and an open back with a single string tied just above her waist. The shirt had a cowl neck that draped over her chest and exposed her ample cleavage, while the loose sides exposed her sideboob. The top cut off just below her bust, so her flat tummy was on full display.

Lauren paired the top with a matching ruched skirt. The waistband came up to her belly button and hugged her curvy figure as the material flared out at the bottom. The incredibly short piece did little to cover her derriere and lean thighs.

The model completed her outfit with some silver jewelry, including bracelets, a choker necklace, and hoop earrings in varying sizes. She wore her blond locks down in loose waves.

The images showed Lauren hanging out in what looked to be a mostly concrete room in Tulum with very little light, except for one that shone directly on Lauren and highlighted her tan skin. In the first snap, she appeared to be posing in front of a wooden-framed mirror as she pushed one hip out and ran her hand through her luscious locks. She stared ahead seductively.

Another photo showed Lauren facing away from the camera as she leaned on a stone and arched her back. giving fans a glimpse of her round booty as it slipped out from beneath her skirt. Finally, she stood and leaned her head back while flashing a huge smile.

The post received more than 21,000 likes and just over 320 comments in under a day, proving to be a huge success with Lauren’s followers. People flocked to the comments section to shower her with praise.

“What a hottie,” one fan wrote.

“A little blond princess,” another user added.

“Second pic is heavenly,” a third follower wrote.

“You look absolutely stunning,” a fourth fan penned.

Lauren’s throwbacks from Tulum are certainly popular, but her followers go wild for all her posts. In another share, she sported some red lace lingerie in Miami, which did nothing but favors for her killer physique.