Kindly Myers Bares Her Booty In A Cheeky Bodysuit In The Library: ‘Read Any Good Books Lately?’

Kindly showed off her enviable buns while posing in front of a bookshelf.

Kindly Myers put on a bootylicious display for her 2.1 million Instagram followers this week. The model showed off her famous buns in a revealing bodysuit in a new post on Friday, November 6.

Kindly posed in what appeared to be a library in the hot new addition to her page. She stood with her back to the camera while leaning up against a large wooden bookshelf that was filled with a number of hard-covered books. Her long platinum locks spilled over her shoulders and down her back in touseled waves as she gazed at something out of the frame with an intense and alluring stare. In the caption, she asked her followers about their recent reads.

Book suggestions hardly seemed to be at the forefront of their minds, however, as many seemed too enamored by the blond bombshell herself to have even taken note of her question. She looked absolutely incredible as she showed off her enviable curves in a two-toned bodysuit that clung tightly to her figure, highlighting her killer curves and hourglass silhouette. It had a sheer white bodice, though its cups appeared to have been made of black lace material. The number also had thin shoulder straps that offered a peek at her toned arms and back.

The one-piece proceeded to show off Kindly’s round booty in almost its entirety thanks to its daringly high-cut design, giving the look even more of a seductive vibe. It also had a small cutout that fell right in the middle of her back, as well as a black lace overlay on her waist that drew even more attention to the cheeky display. The model appeared to be wearing a set of thin black garters around her legs as well that helped to highlight her shapely thighs.

One hour proved to be plenty of time for fans to shower Kindly’s latest social media share with love. It has amassed more than 7,200 likes within the short period of time, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

“Incredibly sexy babe,” one person wrote.

“Perfect,” praised another fan.

“I could never get much reading done with you in the room,” a third follower remarked, adding a single flame emoji at the end of his comment.

“Always fire,” added a fourth admirer.

Kindly certainly knows how to turn heads when it comes to her ensembles. She often gets fans hot under their collars by flaunting her ample assets in revealing lingerie and swimwear.

Earlier this week, the model sent temperatures soaring when she showed off her ample cleavage in a lace bra while protesting shirts in downtown Nashville. That look proved to be a hit, racking up nearly 14,000 likes to date.