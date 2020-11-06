Brit Manuela Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Butterfly-Patterned Mini Dress

On Friday, November 6, American model Brit Manuela shared a series of stunning snaps with her 1.2 million Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 26-year-old posing outside on steps in front of glass doors. According to the geotag, the pictures were taken in Los Angeles, California.

Brit flaunted her fantastic figure in a butterfly-patterned mini dress and a small thigh slit. The garment, which was from the clothing retailer PrettyLittleThing, accentuated her incredible curves, slender waist, and lean legs. The pastel colors of the dress also beautifully complemented her tan skin. She kept the feminine look relatively simple and accessorized with only a pendant necklace.

In the first image, Brit leaned forward and placed her hands in front of her, seemingly to stabilize herself. She tilted her head, as she focused her attention on the photographer with a small smile playing on her lips. She altered her position for the following photo by turning her neck to look off into the distance. The final shot showed the model touching the side of her face while gazing at the camera lens.

For the casual photo shoot, the brunette beauty wore her long locks down in a slightly tousled style.

In the caption, Brit advertised for PrettyLittleThing by tagging the company.

Fans seemed to have loved the post as it soon racked up more than 11,000 likes. Many of Brit’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“Angel on earth,” wrote one fan, followed by a red heart emoji.

“How can someone be so GORGEOUS,” remarked a different devotee, adding a string of fire and heart-eye emoji to the end of the comment.

“All natural beauty I love you!” added another admirer.

“This is so stunning baby,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The social media sensation engaged with her followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, Brit is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, quite a few of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded five pictures and a brief video, in which she wore a cropped white tank top and a pair of skintight red pants. That post has been liked over 67,000 times since it was shared.