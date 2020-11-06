WWE News: Report Details How Daniel Bryan Is Using His Backstage Role To Elevate Talent

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of Ringside News, WWE superstar Daniel Bryan is reportedly using his position as a writer to elevate talent.

The superstar has been a member of the Friday Night SmackDown creative team, as well as an in-ring talent, in recent months. As The Inquisitr previously documented, the former World Champion transitioned into his non-wrestling role earlier this year.

The Inquisitr article highlighted that Bryan is looking toward the end of his in-ring career. He reportedly has plans to focus on climate change causes and other roles in the sports entertainment industry.

Bryan recently revealed that he plans to hang up his boots when his current contract expires. Now that he’s in his final run as an active performer, he appears to be focused on doing favors and giving back to the roster.

Meltzer stated that other wrestlers with creative input have used their positions to benefit their own careers. Bryan, meanwhile, is doing the opposite. A source claimed that the veteran feels it’s his duty to boost other performers now that he has some influence to do so.

Bryan put over Jey Uso clean on last week’s episode of the blue brand’s weekly show. After the match was over, Uso delivered a dominant beatdown to his fallen opponent.

The nature of the victory came as a shock to some fans, however, as Uso isn’t known for beating main eventers in singles matches. This may have been an example of Bryan’s creative input being put into action.

As the Ringside News article highlighted, Bryan recently cut a promo in which he revealed his desire to help other performers. This was supposedly a shoot that informed fans of his intentions as both a writer and wrestler.

However, as the report noted, Vince McMahon still calls the shots at the end of the day. If he doesn’t agree with Bryan’s vision, the former World Champion might not be able to help every wrestler he’s a fan of.

McMahon is known to be quite difficult to please at times as well. In recent weeks, there have been reports of the chairman not signing off on storylines and matches until the shows are set to go live.

The article also noted that there are still big plans in place for Bryan as a competitor. He will reportedly be given a major angle heading into this month’s Survivor Series pay-per-view, so fans shouldn’t expect to see him out of the main event scene quite yet.