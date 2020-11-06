‘DWTS’ Pro Cheryl Burke Shows Off Her Fabulous Shape In Blue Athleticwear Set

Dancing with the Stars pro Cheryl Burke showed off her fabulous shape in a blue athleticwear set on Instagram Thursday, November 5.

She stood in what appeared to be the home she shares with husband Matthew Lawrence and cuddled their pup Ysa. The gorgeous dancer, who is paired with Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean this season and is favored by fans to make it to the show’s finals, looked directly at the camera in the share.

This is Cheryl’s 23rd season on the series. She has won a Mirrorball twice: during her first season, with 98 Degrees singer Drew Lachey, and in her second, with professional football player Emmit Smith.

She wore her shoulder-length, dark hair blown out straight, but with a slight wave at the ends, as she modeled a formfitting sports bra and leggings from Fabletics. The set was blue with neon green accents underneath the breasts and on the thighs.

The top’s neckline was high and provided full coverage. It had wide armholes and was cut around her back. It appeared her shoulders were exposed.

The leggings had a wide band at the waist, which rode up to her waistline. Piping in the same color as the pants was used as an accent.

In her caption, Cheryl called herself a Fabletics Ambassador.

She paired her outfit with stark white sneakers.

In her arms, she held the dog Matthew gifted her as a first anniversary gift May 25, as seen in a post here. The dog’s full name is Ysabella, but the couple calls her Ysa for short.

Cheryl stood on a tiled floor. Behind her appeared to be a stone fireplace, and there were several shelves seen that held precious mementos. On the area above it were several candles and a dark accent piece. Behind her was a white double-door closet.

