‘DWTS’ Pro Cheryl Burke Shows Off Her Fabulous Shape In Blue Athleticwear Set

Dancing with the Stars pro Cheryl Burke showed off her fabulous shape in a blue athleticwear set. She stood in what appeared to be the home she shares with husband Matthew Lawrence and cuddled their pup Ysa. The gorgeous dancer, who is paired with Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean this season and is favored by fans to make it to the show’s finals, looked directly at the camera in the share.

This is Cheryl’s 23rd season on the series. She has won a mirrorball twice, during her first season with 98 Degrees singer Drew Lachey and in her second with professional football player Emmit Smith.

She wore her shoulder-length dark hair blown out straight. It had a slight wave at the ends. She modeled a form-fitting set of sports bra and leggings from a line of clothing from Fabletics. The set was royal blue in color. It had neon green accent stripes underneath the breasts and down the thighs.

The top was high on the neckline and provided full coverage. It had wide armholes and was cut around her back. It appeared her shoulders were exposed.

The leggings had a wide band at the waist which rode up to her waistline. Piping in the same color as the leggings was used as an accent.

In her caption, Cheryl called herself a Fabletics Ambassador.

She paired that with stark white sneakers.

In her arms, she cuddled her dog. Matthew gifted her the pup as a first-anniversary gift on May 25th of this year in a post seen here. The dog’s name is Ysabella and the couple calls her Ysa for short.

Cheryl stood on a tiled floor. Behind her appeared to be a stone fireplace in her home. There were several shelves seen that held precious momentoes. On the area above it were several candles and a dark accent piece. Behind her was a white double door closet.

Fans loved the snap

