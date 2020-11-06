Decision Desk HQ Calls 2020 Presidential Race For Joe Biden

Decision Desk HQ has called the 2020 presidential election in favor of Joe Biden after projecting a win for the former vice president in Pennsylvania.

No other outlet has announced a win for either candidate at this time.

Decision Desk HQ projects that @JoeBiden has won Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral college votes for a total of 273. Joe Biden has been elected the 46th President of the United States of America. Race called at 11-06 08:50 AM EST All Results: https://t.co/BgcQsEyt3j — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 6, 2020

With 98 percent of the state reporting, there are still 25,000 ballots left to be counted, according to CNN.

In an interview with CBS This Morning, Republican Sen. Pat Toomey called President Donald Trump’s allegations of voter fraud “disturbing.” He further stated he is not aware of any significant wrongdoing and if there is any, the evidence needs to come out. He acknowledged recent corruption problems within the state, as well as the non-compliance of a state commonwealth court order that vote counters be closely observed, which he said is not right. He then reiterated that does not prove there is any widespread fraud or theft.

“There is simply no evidence that anybody has shown me or anyone else I’m aware of, of any kind of corruption or fraud,” he said.

Toomey also criticized a supreme court ruling allowing mail-in ballots to be received up to three days after election day.

The interview wrapped up with Toomey pushing for all votes to be counted before any decisions are made.

“I want the next president to be the person who legitimately wins the Electoral College. You can’t win an election until the votes have been counted.”

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Eyes are also on Arizona where Trump made gains yesterday. With 90 percent of the state reporting, Biden is leading the state. Fox News called the state for the former vice president early on, and during an interview with Arnon Mishkin last night, the network’s decision desk stood by the call.