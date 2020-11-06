Meg Kylie Showcases Killer Curves In Plunging Top & Tight Leather Pants For ‘Drinks With The Girls’

Social media star Meg Kylie put her enviable hourglass figure on display in a sophisticated ensemble that showed off a hearty helping of cleavage and hugged her curves. The fitness influencer took to Instagram to share the elegant snap on Friday, as she headed out for some drinks with “the girls.”

Meg slayed in an on-trend Oh Polly top that perfectly complemented her fabulous figure. The white garment featured a plunging neckline that reached the influencer’s mid-section, giving fans a good glimpse of her voluptuous cleavage. It had a fashion-forward square shouldered cut, and billowing balloon sleeves that skimmed over Meg’s toned arms before being pulled in at the wrists by thick cuffs. A tight, thick waistband drew the cropped top together and highlighted the influencer’s slender waist. Meg teamed the attention-grabbing top with leather trousers in a tawny brown hue. The pants incorporated slim, straight legs that finished just above the ankle, and fastened with a black button in the center of the waistband.

The Instagram model accessorized the look with strappy high-heeled sandals in gold, and a Burberry-print purse, which she carried in her right hand. Her highlighted brunette locks were styled in sophisticated barrel curls, and she wore her fringe with an elegant center parting.

Meg walked down a concrete corridor with strip lighting above as she had her photo captured. She posed with her left hand held up to the gray wall, and her head tilted slightly to the right as she put her right foot forward.

In the caption, Meg wished her fans a “happy Friday,” and announced she was about to head out on the town for some drinks with friends. Many of her 831,000 followers headed over the to Instagram comments section to share their thoughts on the super stylish ensemble.

“What about the pants tho?,” wrote one admirer, who added a heart-eye and a fire emoji to their words.

“Adorable and stylish,” commented another, alongside a clapping emoji.

“Ohhhh baby,” added a third, with two fire emoji.

