Current Election Results: Here Are The Vote Totals So Far In The States Still Counting Ballots

Three days following Election Day, results are continuing to roll in with both Joe Biden and Donald Trump still capable of victory. While Biden’s 253 electoral votes are closer to the threshold needed for victory of 270, as reported by The New York Times, if Trump ends up on the right side of the razor-thin margins of some of the five remaining states, he could be looking at another four years in the White House.

The counting continues in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina and Pennsylvania, with Arizona expected to go to Biden and North Carolina to Trump, with both holding leads in their respective states by more than a percentage point. The story is much murkier in the remaining three states, where the no candidate leads by more than 10,000 votes.

Currently, the tightest contest is in Georgia, where the Democrat and Republican are in a dead heat as both hold 49.4 percent of the vote. Biden’s official vote count is at 2,449,582, while Trump trails by barely more than 1,000 votes with 2,448,485. Biden holds a similarly small lead in Pennsylvania, with 49.4 percent of the vote compared to Trump’s 49.3. Biden’s largest lead of the three states is in Nevada, where he is ahead by less than 12,000 votes. However, with 11 percent of the vote still to report, things could change very quickly in an election like none before.