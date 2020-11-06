Fans Angry Over First ‘Jersey Shore’ Promo Photo Without Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi

Fans appear to be angered over the first Jersey Shore: Family Vacation promotional photo without Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, who left the series at the close of Season 3 due to the drama that ensued at the wedding of Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira.

They took to the comments section of the photograph which was shared by Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino on his Instagram page to express their displeasure over the newest season of shows which will debut on Thursday, November 19.

“Please…. no Angelina!!!!! Bring back Snooki!!!!” pleaded one viewer.

“I’m so sad Snooki decided to leave the show! She will be missed,” wrote a second fan.

“I hate that they kept Angelina over Snooki,” commented a third Instagram user.

“For everyone commenting about Nicole, she left because of all the drama that happened plus she has kids and a husband. She said that she grew up and decided to leave the show in the past with her younger self,” claimed a fourth fan.

In the new image, Mike was at the head of a table set for Thanksgiving dinner. He did not have on a shirt. Rather, a large gray apron with thin stripes covered his chest. The top had a thick band that wrapped around his neck. He had a turkey leg in his left hand and sunglasses atop his face as he looked at the camera.

Seated right next to The Situation was Deena. She wore a yellow, off-the-shoulder dress. Her hand was placed on her collarbone. Following was Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, who appeared to have on a white t-shirt. Closest to the camera on that side was Vinny Guadagnino, who wore sunglasses.

On the right side of the dining area was Jenni “JWoww” Farley. Seated next to Jenni was Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio who wore large aviator glasses and a tank top with multiple gold chains on his neck. Finally, Angelina was seated next to Pauly.

On the table in front of the reality stars was a turkey, glasses filled with wine, a floral centerpiece, and half-eaten dishes of food.

Fans also noted in the comments section of the share that Angelina was placed on the opposite side of the table from both Deena and Jenni. During Angelina’s wedding, Deena famously told MTV’s cameras that she would no longer film with Angelina anymore. Jenni was visibly upset during the finale episode after she, Deena, and Nicole made a speech that did not go over well with both the bride and groom and caused a huge uproar that led to Nicole deciding to leave the show for good.