Gabriella Abutbol Rocks Animal-Print Bikini While Standing On Her Tiptoes

Gabriella Abutbol tapped into her wild side for her latest Instagram upload on Thursday night. The model offered her 1.8 million followers a peek at her bikini-clad body as she served up some steamy looks for the camera.

Gabriella opted for an animal-print bikini that hugged her curves perfectly and complemented her glowing skin. The top featured a deep neckline that drew the eye to her abundant cleavage. It also boasted thin straps that accentuated her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching bottoms clung to her curvaceous hips and wrapped firmly around her petite waist. She covered the garment with a sheer black wrap skirt that tied in the front and highlighted her long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and incredible abs were also on full display in the pics. She accessorized her sexy style with a gold bracelet on her wrist.

Gabriella went barefoot for the snaps, standing in the shade on a concreate walkway in front of a stone fence. She posed on her tiptoes as the sunlight beamed down behind her. In the first photo, the model arched her back slightly and rested her hands at her sides as she stared into the camera.

The second shot featured her with one arm wrapped around her midsection and a smile on her face. In the background, some green foliage could be seen. Gabriella welcomed her followers to her resort in the caption of the upload.

Her long, dark hair was parted in the center. The locks were styled full, loose waves that hung down her back and spilled over her shoulders.

Gabriella’s followers wasted no time showing their love for the support by clicking the like button more than 41,000 times within the first 16 hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also left over 2,100 messages during that time.

“Seriously a goddess,” one follower wrote.

“You look amazing!!” declared another.

“It’s the Tiptoes for me. hahah,” a third user quipped.

“Okay but like i never know what to comment because you leave me speechless, pop off gorgeous,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to grabbing attention while wearing insanely hot looks in her online photos. She’s become known for sporting skimpy ensembles, but her bathing suit photos seem to get the most love from her fans.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gabriella recently got the pulses of her admirers racing when she opted for a teeny white string bikini and a pair of unbuttoned Daisy Dukes as she styled her hair in pigtails. To date, that post has raked in more than 74,000 likes and over 7,100 comments.