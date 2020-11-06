‘One Piece’ Chapter 995 Delayed, New Release Date Revealed

One Piece manga continues to get intense. While the Nine Red Scabbards were preparing to fight Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido in his human form, other interesting battles are also happening in Onigashima involving the Straw Hat Pirates and Queen the Plague’s Ice Onis, and Yamato and Sasaki’s subordinates. Unfortunately for fans, they would be needing to wait a little longer to see what will happen next.

According to International Business Times, One Piece Chapter 995 won’t be coming out this week as the popular manga decides to take another break. The upcoming chapter will be officially available on November 15, 2020, while spoilers and leaks are expected to come out a few days earlier. The news is longer surprising to fans, especially those who have been following Eiichiro Oda’s creation since it started in 1997.

However, One Piece hiatus became more frequent when the coronavirus spread in Japan. To slow down the increasing numbers of infected individuals, the Japanese government has enforced strict quarantine protocols that affected several businesses, including the manga and anime industries. Oda admitted that he’s not pleased with the current situation, but he promised to continue making new chapters while watching over his health.

Although there are still plenty of days left before the release of One Piece Chapter 995, some fans have already started making predictions regarding what will happen next. Citing the hints given in the previous chapter, Nica Osorio of International Business Times predicted multiple deaths in One Piece Chapter 995.

“Kaido mentioned death being the completion of life and envied Whitebeard and Roger for dying in a glorious way. On the Skull Dome roof, Kin’emon said that there would be no honor dying in the battle against the Beasts Pirates’ captain, which could be a major death flag. Apart from those, the previous ‘One Piece’ chapter highlighted Yamato, who willingly defended Momonosuke and said that he would die to protect Oden’s heir. While it is unclear if this is a death flag, Kaido’s daughter did mention death.”

Queen’s Ice Onis could also contribute to the possible deaths in the upcoming chapter. The Beast Pirates All-Star revealed that anyone who is infected by the virus will be turned into mindless zombies and only has one hour to live. Though the Straw Hat Pirates are currently in pursuit of the antidote that is in the possession of On Air Pirates captain Scratchmen Apoo, it remains a big question mark if they can produce enough antidotes for every infected individual before their time runs out.