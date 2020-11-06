Jenna Dewan Flaunts Killer Bod In Pleather Leggings And Strappy Crop Top

Jenna Dewan has shared a steamy new pic to her Instagram page, which is wowing her 6.2 million followers. The mother-of-two showed off her killer physique in the new picture, which was a throwback from pre-2020. Jenna sprawled out on the door of a studio with a completely bare backdrop. Light from a large window out of the frame shined down on the dancer, who was lying down on her back, as she arched herself up toward the ceiling.

The 39-year-old rested only her toes, bum, and head on the ground as she lifted her legs, back, and shoulder away from the floor. Jenna pointed her toes, elongating her legs, which were covered in pleather high-waisted leggings. She matched the bottoms with a strappy crop top with spaghetti straps and a peep cutout just at her cleavage. She wore her brunette locks down as they cascaded to the floor as she rose her head up slightly.

The sexy ensemble showed off Jenna’s famous super-toned physique. Her toned tummy, which has been rock-hard even after the birth of both her children, was on full display in the photo. While noting that the photo was a throwback, Jenna laughed by adding a crying smiley face emoji, suggesting she doesn’t look like that in 2020.

The post got a lot of love from her millions of followers, and many showed their support with double taps and sweet sentiments in the comments section. In under 12 hours, the post brought in over 40,000 likes and 130 comments.

“One of my favorite shots of you,” a fan wrote.

“This will still be in your future once again yet Jenna!” another added.

Hundreds of fire-symbol emoji built up beneath the hot pic, as did black hearts to match her sexy ensemble.

Some of Jenna’s celebrity friends got in on the fun, too, letting their pal know that they missed her and just how great she looked.

“Wow,” actress Priyanka Chopra wrote with a heart-eyed emoji.

“You [sic] hot pre, during, and after any pregnancy or pandemic girl, Plain and simple. Love you!” hairstylist to the stars Christine Symonds added.

While the new photo might not be a very recent one, Jenna has proved she still has that tight tummy when she shared an amazing post-baby body shot on her timeline last month. The Step Up actress was encouraging her millions of followers to vote by posing nearly nude in her bathroom for a sexy snapshot. Jenna wore a flesh-tone bikini and said her postpartum exercise was registering to vote and voting early.