Donald Trump Jr. Slams Republicans For Rejecting His Father’s Election Fraud Claims

President Donald Trump and his allies have spent the past several days alleging widespread fraud and deeming Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s wins in key states illegitimate, but Republicans have been reluctant to embrace these baseless allegations.

Donald Trump Jr., Trump’s eldest son, spent Thursday evening attacking prominent lawmakers and other Republican Party figures for not standing by his father. In a tweet, Trump Jr. responded to conservative media personality Mike Cernovich’s suggestion that “the so-called future of the GOP,” like former United States ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, have remained silent.

“This is an important point! Everyone should be watching who is actually fighting this flagrant nonsense and who is sitting on the sidelines. Republicans have been weak for decades which has allowed for the left to do these things.”

In another Twitter message, the president’s son took aim at potential 2024 Republican presidential hopefuls, describing their “total lack of action” as “pretty amazing” and suggesting they have caved to pressure from members of the press.

“They have a perfect platform to show that they’re willing & able to fight but they will cower to the media mob instead,” he wrote.

In the same Twitter thread, Trump Jr. praised Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri, describing them as notable exceptions.

Trump Jr. then responded to a tweet from conservative activist Jack Posobiec, who pointed out that South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham has not yet expressed support for the commander-in-chief.

“No one is surprised,” the president’s son wrote.

Trump Jr. also used his platform to urge his father to contest the results of the election. In a tweet, he urged the commander-in-chief to “go to total war” and expose the alleged electoral fraud. Twitter flagged this message, noting that it is “misleading about an election or other civic process.”

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

A slew of Republicans have rejected Trump’s claims of voter fraud. Maryland’s Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, GOP politician William Cogswell, former Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake all pushed back against his allegations. Notably, Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger called on Trump to stop spreading “debunked misinformation.”

Biden seems inches away from the presidency. According to latest data, the Democrat is now ahead in the traditionally red state of Georgia, albeit by less than 1,000 votes. Pennsylvania, Arizona and Nevada have not yet been called for either of the candidates, but Biden is ahead in those states and Trump would need a miracle to catch up to him.