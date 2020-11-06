Bru Luccas & Sister Pietra Smolder In String Bikinis

Bru Luccas had a special guest with her in the most recent update added to her Instagram feed. The model’s November 5 update saw her and her sister, Pietra Luccas, posing in impossibly small bikinis.

The photo captured the two ladies standing together in the sand in front of a chain-link fence. A geotag in the update indicated they were at Malibu Beach.

Pietra faced her chest toward the camera, wrapping one arm around her sister and placing the opposite near her side, and Bru posed in profile, leaning in to grab Pietra around the waist as she gazed into the camera with a sultry stare.

Bru opted for a black bikini that left little to the imagination. On her upper half, she rocked a traditional triangle top with beading on the top of its cups. It had thin straps and a plunging neckline that showed off her ample bust and more than a tease of sideboob.

She teamed the look with a bottom that was just as sexy. The model’s hand covered a portion of her suit, but it had thin sides that stretched over her hips, accentuating her tiny midsection. Its strings were tied in dainty bows, trailing down her leg and drawing attention to her shapely thighs.

Bru added a shell necklace to her collar and a pair of silver earrings as accessories.

She wore her highlighted locks down and at her back, styling them with a center part.

Pietra sported an ivory suit that was equally as hot. The two-piece set was crocheted and adorned with shells, adding a sexy vibe to the outfit.

It had a halter-neck top and thin strings that left her toned arms on display, while its impossibly small cups showed off her ample assets.

She added a matching string bottom with a high-rise style that showed off her bronze stems in their entirety.

Pietra wore a dainty gold necklace, and her hair fell over her shoulders and back.

Fans have been loving the smoking hot new addition to Bru’s feed. Overnight, the post managed to accrue more than 158,000 likes and 700-plus comments. Most Instagrammers complimented the great family genetics, while a few more raved over their suits.

“Congrats to your parents! They must really [be] good looking,” one follower gushed, adding a few red hearts.

“Double trouble,” a second fan wrote.

“My favorites………stunningly beautiful and flawless in every way,” another raved with a few flames.

“Gorgeous girls. You are genetically blessed,” a fourth complimented.