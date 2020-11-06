Shanina Shaik Rocks Beige Blazer With Nothing Underneath As She Shows Off Her Supermodel Figure

Supermodel Shanina Shaik put her enviable figure center stage in an edgy, revealing ensemble as she celebrated getting a new haircut. The influencer uploaded two sultry snaps that showed her playing with her fresh locks to Instagram on Friday.

Shanina rocked a beige blazer in a trendy boyfriend cut for the photoshoot, and opted to go shirtless underneath the oversized garment. The blazer featured wide lapels, large pockets, and a silky peach inner lining, which was on display due to the model’s decision to roll up the cuff on her left wrist. It was fastened by round tortoiseshell buttons in a double breasted style, and four more buttons secured each cuff. The neckline formed a narrow but deep V, which plunged to Shanina’s toned midriff and ensured followers got a glimpse of her cleavage. The social media star paired the trendy jacket with thin brown leggings that featured the Gucci print, which made for a quirky ensemble with an edgy vibe.

She accessorized with a slim bangle on her right wrist, a ring, and small hooped earrings in silver. The model showed off her new deep brown locks, which she wore in a slightly tousled style.

In the first shot of the slideshow, Shanina posed against a purple backdrop with her right leg crossed over her left and her fingers intertwined in her tresses, which she had pulled over to the right side of her head for a messy bed head look. She gazed at the camera with a sultry expression on her face. The second snap showed off a sleeker look, with her ‘do smoothed down and pushed behind her shoulders as she hooked her left thumb into the jacket pocket. Her caption revealed that her new hair cut had put her in a “new mood.”

A number of Shanina’s 2.1 million followers headed over to the Instagram comments section to share their thoughts on her new look, and on the racy look.

“You look amazing. Love it!,” wrote one admirer, alongside a heart-eye emoji.

“That’s a cool haircut,” commented another, who added a “100” emoji to their complimentary words.

“Stunning and very beautiful,” added a third fan.

The relaxed vibe of Shanina’s latest post was in stark contrast to recent uploads which showcased her bondage-inspired Halloween look. As The Inquisitr reported, the former Victoria’s Secret model transformed into a “bad bunny” for the spooky holiday, as she roamed the streets of London, U.K. The attention-grabbing PVC ensemble incorporated a strapless corset dress, thigh-high boots, and bunny ears fused with a sultry mask. You can see the post here.