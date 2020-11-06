Pamela Anderson, 53, Channels A 1970s Sex Symbol In Latest Instagram Post

Pamela Anderson, 53, channeled a 1970s sex symbol in her latest Instagram post where she was captured in an image taken by director and photographer Luke Gilford.

Pamela looked lovely in the snap, one of the few color photographs she has shared on her social media feed. She appears to favor black-and-white pics where the light and shadows are more dramatic than in color. A typical example can be seen here.

Gone were Pamela’s long locks. Instead, a hairstyle reminiscent of the era was in place. This featured short bangs that were brushed to the right side of her face. Her hair was styled in slight waves that were curled under and fell to her shoulders. Pamela was seen in profile as she looked off-camera.

The photograph was taken in an outdoor area. The light from a setting sun illuminated the back of her body. Her arms and the back of her head shone golden as the sunlight cast its glow, while her face was more shaded.

On her body was a stunning olive green dress. The top of the sleeveless garment provided full coverage. It had a front that wrapped around the front of Pamela’s body and tied on her right side, clinging to her shapely form and creating a stunning silhouette. Wrap dresses were made popular during the decade and designed by Diane von Furstenberg beginning in 1974.

Pamela’s hands were placed in front of her breasts.

The actress and former Playboy Playmate appeared to sit on the edge of a railing that was the same tone as the dress. She was photographed on a surface that was seemingly on a second floor balcony. Behind her, tall foliage had a green tone. In the distance, there were homes that appeared to be set in the hills and provided interesting depth to the photograph.

This was one of the few photos that Pamela shared with her 1.1 million followers that did not include a quote as part of its caption. The actress finds a way to convey her feelings via statements from Anais Nin, Federico Fellini, and James Baldwin.

Her fans and followers adored this photo and shared their sentiments in the comments section. As noted in her Instagram biography, Pamela will only allow comments if she follows an account so messages were limited.

“Gorgeous P Dawg,” wrote one fan.

“Gorgeous,” exclaimed a second follower.

A third fan reacted by posting several black emoji hearts.