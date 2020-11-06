Sophie Habboo’s Boyfriend Jamie Laing Shares Photo Of Her In The Bath As ‘Revenge’

The reality star shot a selfie with his girlfriend bathing in the background.

Jamie Laing got his revenge on girlfriend Sophie Habboo this week after she refused to get out of the bath. The Made In Chelsea star took to Instagram on November 5 to share a NSFW photo of his co-star seemingly nude in the tub. He revealed she wouldn’t let him have a soak following a tough day training for the U.K. version of Dancing with the Stars, Strictly Come Dancing.

The British reality TV personality gave the camera a cheeky smile as he snapped the selfie that showed the two in the bathroom surrounded by white tiles. Sophie lay in the water while Jamie, who was fully clothed in a black sweatshirt and mustard baseball cap, strategically moved his hand to cover her modesty.

Sophie, who’s also known as Habbs, didn’t seem to mind as she struck a pose. She bent her left leg and stretched out her right, smiling at the camera while she flashed a peace sign with her long, blond hair tied up.

The TV personality and social media influencer was surrounded by products and a large plastic water bottle refilled with fruit juice.

In the caption, Jamie wrote that all he wanted was a long soak following a “loooong day of dancing.” The star is currently in the Top 11 on the BBC One competition show with his professional partner Karen Hauer and is competing against the likes of The Wanted singer and former Glee star Max George and former NFL player turned commentator Jason Bell.

Fans flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“Get in with her,” one fan suggested with a shrugging emoji.

“Love this Jamie,” another commented with three crying laughing emoji.

“She’s perfect!” a third comment read with a red heart.

“Not really revenge when you’re that hot go on gyal,” a fourth wrote with a fire symbol and a winking face with its tongue sticking out.

The upload has received over 32,300 likes and 116-plus comments.

The couple, who have been dating for more than a year and a half, appear alongside one another on the U.K. reality show Made in Chelsea, which previously starred The Hills alum Stephanie Pratt before she exited in 2017.

The cast of the reality series are no strangers to sharing sexy snaps on social media. Binky Felstead previously posted a very revealing photo that showed plenty of skin as she sported a sheer black bodysuit with a plunging neckline while posing in the mirror.