Tahlia Hall Shows Off Cleavage In A Black Sports Bra

Tahlia Hall sizzled in a new update she shared to Instagram. The Aussie model showed off major cleavage on Thursday, November 5, as she posed for the camera while wearing a skimpy sports bra.

In the photo, Tahlia was photographed outdoors in her sexy sportswear. She posed next to a wall with her body angled sideways. Clad in a sports bra-and-joggers combo, she confidently flaunted her chiseled physique in front of the camera. The babe bent her left leg and placed her foot on the wall. While her left arm stayed on the side, her right arm was raised and touched her temple. She gazed at the camera with an intense gaze that appeared sultry. Her lips were also slightly parted.

The green leaves and the pink flowers were seen in the background. A glimpse of the blue sky was also noticeable.

Tahlia wore a black sports bra from the brand Culture Kings. It boasted a scooped neckline that showcased a nice amount of her décolletage. The garment had a snug fit that pushed her bust together, which highlighted her cleavage. The white print in the center of the bra brought further attention to her chest, and the thick straps that clung to her shoulders helped accentuate her lean arms.

She matched the top with a pair of gray joggers made of soft, cotton material. The bottoms appeared comfortable and a little baggy, but the stretchable waistband perfectly hugged her slim waist. She completed her sporty look with a pair of black-and-white sneakers.

Tahlia wore minimal accessories, including a gold necklace and a pair of sunglasses, which was worn on top of her head. As for her hairstyle, she left her blond locks down and styled straight. Her nails were long and painted with black polish.

In the caption, Tahlia wrote something about her activewear. She also shared that Culture Kings will have their annual promo and urged her followers to check out her Instagram stories for more details.

As of this writing, the post garnered more than 8,200 likes and over 70 comments. Many of her admirers took to the comments section to praise her fit figure, while countless other fans expressed their admiration for her beauty.

“You can make any outfit look hot! You know, you have that nice face shape and pointy nose,” one of her followers wrote.

“Even with simple gym clothes, you look beautiful as ever. It is as if you have no downtime. Amazing!” added another fan.

“Your stare can melt anyone! Thanks for sharing your pics with the public. We appreciate all the effort,” a third admirer commented.