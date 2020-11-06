Michie Peachie Puts Sculpted Figure On Display In Revealing Top & Super-Tight Leggings In New Instagram Videos

Fitness model Michie Peachie took to popular social media platform Instagram on Thursday, November 5, to post a new workout video set in which she flaunted her sculpted figure.

For the workout, Michie sported a revealing top and a pair of curve-hugging leggings. The white top featured a large cut-out along the back and thin straps securing it over her shoulders and around her rib cage, which put her chiseled back on display. The front featured a low neckline while the spandex material contoured to her busty chest. The bright-red leggings rose high on Michie’s waist and emphasized the curves of her narrow waist and sculpted hips and booty. They extended down to her ankles and ended in two white cuffs with black stripes. A strip of toned tummy was also left exposed between the two garments.

Michie completed the look with a pair of white sneakers while accessorizing with a thick, silver ring on one finger. She styled her long, brunette tresses in a tidy bun that sat on top of her head to keep her hair out of the way as she completed the exercises.

The fitness trainer demonstrated four different abduction exercises across separate video clips. She used a single machine for the routine that was located in a gym.

In the first video, Michie supported her upper-body weight on the handles of the machine while pushing herself up into a table-top position. She then used the very outsides of her thighs to open and close the pads. The second variation required the model to kneel on the bench with her calves resting against the pads. She leaned over the back of the seat and showed off her enviable back and booty as she completed the set.

The third move was similar to the first, except that Michie lowered her body closer to the seat. As she performed each abduction, her muscular arms and shoulders drew the eye. The final exercise highlighted Michie’s peachy booty as she leaned forward and squeezed her glute muscles together to get the most out of each rep.

In the caption of the post, Michie asked her followers which exercise they wanted to try. She added that the variations hit the gluteus medius and tensor fascia lata muscles in different ways.

The post earned nearly 15,000 likes and a couple of hundred comments within the first day of going live. Michie’s many fans thanked her for the videos and expressed their admiration of her killer physique.

“WOW MICHIE!! You’re so CREATIVE…JUST AMAZING!! HITTING EVERY ANGLE,” one Instagram user wrote in the comments section.