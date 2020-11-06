‘Bachelorette’ Fans React To Dale Moss’ ‘Uncomfortable’ Proposal To Clare Crawley

Fans felt the fast proposal felt 'forced.'

The Bachelorette fans are reacting to Clare Crawley’s fast engagement after just three episodes of the ABC dating show.

After the 39-year-old hairstylist found fast love fast with suitor Dale Moss, she ended the charade with her remaining 16 suitors and devoted her remaining time on the show to Dale.

The couple’s one-on-one time culminated with Dale, 32, getting down on one knee with a Neil Lane sparkler in hand to propose to Clare outside of the La Quinta Resort & Club in Palm Springs, California, where the quarantined filming for the series took place.

Dale told Clare that from the moment he stepped out of the limo to meet her – aka less than two weeks earlier – he knew their connection was special. The model and former NFL player added he wanted to make Clare happy every day before he bent down on one knee and asked her to marry him

Dale barely got the words out before Clare screamed “Yes!”

The Bachelorette star was giddy with excitement as she flashed her ring and stared at it in awe, admitting she had wanted a “very long time” for this.

On the series’ official Instagram page, seen here, a photo of Dale down on one knee was shared with fans.

But in the comments section, many viewers admitted they felt uncomfortable watching the quickie proposal.

“I was SO UNCOMFY during that proposal,” one viewer wrote.

“It felt like the producers were forcing it,” another agreed.

Others admitted they cringed during the whole episode as Clare told Dale that in the past, she “begged” guys to love her.

When one viewer said the whole thing “reeked” of desperation, another agreed.

“Yes the whole time I saw desperation and when he was trying to stand up, ‘Stay down and put that ring on my finger.’ Like ewww.”

“They were talking to each other after the proposal like they didn’t know each other still…because they don’t!” another chimed in.

Craig Sjodin / ABC

While many fans didn’t get approve of Clare’s super-fast track to a proposal, others praised her for doing the other guys a favor and not stringing them along once she knew Dale was the man she loved.

Others questioned why there is so much hate toward Clare when the whole point of the show is for The Bachelorette to find a husband.

Both Clare and Dale also shared the photo from the proposal on social media. In the caption to her Instagram post, Clare wrote. “It’s official.”

“Love wins!!!” she added.

“Step by step. Day by day. Never alone,” her fiance replied.

The couple received support from host Chris Harrison, fill-in franchise star Tayshia Adams, Bachelor Peter Weber, and more Bachelor Nation friends.