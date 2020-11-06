Kendall & Kylie Jenner Didn’t Speak For ‘About A Month’ After Getting Into Physical Brawl In Palm Springs

Kendall Jenner and her younger sister Kylie Jenner did not speak for “about a month” after their physical bust up in Palm Springs, California, it emerged on Thursday November 5. The revelation came in a teaser for an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, published on YouTube.

During a virtual group chat with Kendall as well as Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, momager Kris Jenner asked the model whether she had spoken to her younger sibling yet.

“Nope,” Kendall replied. “I’ve never heard from her, not even a little bit, which is rare.”

Her half-sister Khloe then pointed out that it had been around a month since the fight took place.

“Kylie and I got into a pretty big fight on our way home from Palm Springs,” Kendall explained in her confessional. “It’s been a really long time and I haven’t heard from her. It’s really weird, we haven’t gone this long without speaking.”

Khloe and Kim then both said that they had broached the subject with Kylie, but their efforts had not been well received.

“I did send her a text and I did say, “So how long are you not going to speak to Kendall for?,” and she kind of snapped at me,” Khloe said, before Kim revealed that when she brought up the issue during a phone call Kylie “just yelled” at her.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Khloe also said that the makeup mogul told her that Kendall had slapped her first, and therefore believed her supermodel sister should be the first one to apologize — an accusation which Kendall vehemently denied. Khloe then urged Kendall to take “ego and pride out of this” and apologize for her part in the disagreement so the family could “move on.”

As The Inquisitr reported, Keeping Up With The Kardashians viewers were left stunned when the two Jenner sisters jumped into a physical brawl during a car ride, during which Kendall accused Kylie of putting her high heel to her neck and afterwards vowed never to speak to her again. She also claimed that Kris’ boyfriend Corey Gamble said “f*ck you” to her during the altercation.

The argument occurred during a family vacation in Palm Springs, where the famous clan had lined up a fun night out at a restaurant and a drag show. The evening got off on the wrong foot when Kylie stole the outfit Kendall had been planning on wearing, but the drama really ramped up when the cosmetics maven refused to drive her sister home. Once in a vehicle, the pair began slapping and kicking at each other as their horrified mother and sisters listened over the phone from another car.