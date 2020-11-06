‘Dancing With The Stars’ Celebrity Kaitlyn Bristowe Talks About Dealing With Anxiety In Revealing IG Post

'Today is one of those days,' she revealed.

Dancing with the Stars celebrity Kaitlyn Bristowe spoke about how she dealt with anxiety in a revealing Instagram post. The former Bachelor and Bachelorette star expressed what appeared to be her innermost feelings about this difficult disorder and how she has dealt with situations that bring on symptoms.

In an Instagram post seen here, Kaitlyn shared that these feelings can interfere with her daily life. She claimed that the date of the post, November 5, was one of those days and said she believed a lot of people were feeling this due to the election and the pandemic.

Kaitlyn revealed to her followers how she continued to deal with those times when she felt stressed. She understood that breathing was something to focus on when anxiety presented itself in her life but felt that action brought more awareness to the tightness in her chest she physically felt during those times.

She shared with her 1.8 million followers the things that have worked when she was particularly frazzled. These were things such as reading a book, letting herself feel the waves of heat and panic, focusing on her dog’s breathing, and the knowledge the feeling would pass.

Kaitlyn ended her passage by asking her followers how they were doing and added hashtags anxiety, mental health, and check-in at the end.

During the past several episodes of Dancing with the Stars, Kaitlyn has had to deal with some difficult judging from Carrie Ann Inaba. She has spoken out about these critiques to Entertainment Tonight. She tried to brush off a remark made by the show’s female judge, who claimed Kaitlyn had “given up” after a performance alongside her pro partner Artem Chigvintsev. Kaitlyn noted it was not in her character to give up and was pushing through as hard she possibly could and would never give up.

Kaitlyn’s admirers responded by sharing their own ways to combat stressful feelings.

“I’ve found that listening to a book on tape helps… helps a lot with obsessive thoughts!!! Especially when you are trying to fall asleep!!” wrote one fan.

“Thank you so much for sharing this. I find talking to loved ones really helps me work through what I’m feeling,” expressed a second follower.

“Lie on the ground, legs up the wall, place one hand on tummy one hand on chest. Calms me every time. Also bananas. Sounds crazy but they release serotonin,” penned a third Instagram user.

“Focus on your incredible blessings. Listen to music that makes you smile. Pray. Read. Exercise. And this WILL pass. It has before and it will again,” claimed a fourth fan.