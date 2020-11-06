Kelly Clarkson Stuns In A Plunging Button-Up Dress While Grilling Julie Andrews

Kelly's dress caught fans' attention on her talk show this week.

Kelly Clarkson showed off her enviable body confidence on her talk show this week as she played a game with legendary actress Julie Andrews and her daughter Emma Walton Hamilton. In a video posted to the series’ Instagram account, the star rocked a striking skater dress for the November 5 episode that showed off plenty of her décolletage and got her viewers’ attention.

The original American Idol winner kept things flirty in her blue and white patterned dress with a plunging neckline held together by spaced out buttons. The ensemble featured an ornate pattern in different shades of blue with matching polka dots.

It cinched in at the waist to show off her trim middle and finished at her knees with billowing sleeves. The star accessorized with large hoop earrings.

Kelly paired the look with pointed black leather high heels boots as she chatted with the duo via video call from The Kelly Clarkson Show studio.

The “I Dare You” singer grilled the actress as she tried to find out how well she and her daughter actually know each other. The mom of two handed out the tough question of asking Julie to sing her favorite song from her movies, which include iconic hits such as Mary Poppins, The Sound of Music, and The Princess Diaries.

As dramatic music played, Kelly shared the challenge and asked the mother/daughter duo to write down their answers on a card.

“Okay, so Emma, what did you say your mom would say?” Kelly asked.

She responded by admitting she didn’t think her mom would be able to choose.

“‘Cause she’s a Libra and there’s no way she could pick just one,” she said, as Kelly burst out laughing and slapped her leg.

“That’s awesome! Also true for Geminis,” she responded.

Julie revealed her answer and proved that she and her daughter really do know each other well. Her card said the exact same answer Emma gave.

“Impossible to choose,” it read as Kelly shared her awe.

Fans flocked to the comments section to share their praise, with many registering the love for the Kelly’s ensemble.

“Love your dress!!,” one person wrote.

“Leave it to kelly to always be dressed fabulously,” another commented with a heart eye and sparkle emoji.

“You looked amazing today Kelly…keep putting good out there in the world, it looks good on you!!” a third wrote.

Her latest fashionable look came one day after she wowed viewers in a blue and pink tartan look and sheer tights while playfully mimicking Michelle Obama’s excited reaction to a White House performance by Ledisi.