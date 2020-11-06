Little Mix’s ‘Confetti’ Album Praised By Critics, Fans Call It Their Best Work

British girl group Little Mix — made up of Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock — released their new studio album Confetti worldwide on November 6 and it seems they keep getting better.

The record currently has received generally favorable reviews on Metacritic and has a Metascore of 71 based on four reviews.

The Independent gave the LP a score of 80 out of 100 and said “its 13 tracks are a polished mix of flirtatious bops and high-octane tracks that celebrate self-worth, with the moving torch song “Breathe” serving as the album’s closer.”

DIY Magazine also gave a score of 80 stating that Little Mix “shine best when they are deep in their millennial sass.” Adding that they are “never shy about breaking a fourth wall in the name of female empowerment.”

Clash Music’s 9/10 review stated, “the highly anticipated ‘Confetti‘ is all Little Mix fans could ask for and more.”

On Instagram, the group expressed they worked so hard on the album and hoped their fans, also known as Mixers, love the record as much as they do.

Unsurprisingly, many of their 13.3 million followers took to the comments section to give their opinion.

“I ALREADY LISTENED TO IT IT’S SO GOOD YOU SNAPPED,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“yeah so u girls did not only saved 2020 u also saved the music industry. we absolutely love it,” another person shared.

“THE BEST ALBUM >>>>>” remarked a third fan.

“Best ERA ever,” a fourth admirer declared.

So far, the album has been promoted with a number of single releases. According to The Official Charts, the lead single, “Break Up Song,” became Little Mix’s 15th Top 10 hit in the U.K. The song peaked at No. 9 and spent 18 weeks within the Top 100 chart. Little Mix’s most recent single, “Sweet Melody,” reached No. 8 during its first week.

To date, all of their studio albums have always charted within the top four.

On Twitter, the hashtag “Confetti” is currently a trending topic.

Next year, Little Mix are planning on embarking on a U.K. and Ireland area tour in April and May, which will include three back-to-back shows at London’s iconic O2 Arena.

Little Mix rose to fame after winning The X Factor in 2011. The “Woman Like Me” songstresses have gone on to have huge success around the globe that doesn’t appear to be slowing down.

Last year, Thirlwall explained on RuPaul’s What’s The Tee? podcast that the group will stay together and continue making music until they stop achieving hits. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the 27-year-old expressed that Little Mix are happier than they’ve ever been.