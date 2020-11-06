NBA Rumors: League Execs ‘Pitched’ Mavericks As Trade Destination For Rudy Gobert

After surpassing expectations from them last season, the Dallas Mavericks are expected to be more aggressive in upgrading their roster in the 2020 offseason. With the massive improvements shown by Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis, some people think that the Mavericks are only a superstar away from being a legitimate title contender in the loaded Western Conference. In the past months, they have already been linked to several players who are expected to be available on the trading block this fall, including All-Star center Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz.

In a recent article, Zach Lowe of ESPN revealed that several league executives have “pitched” the Mavericks as a trade destination for Gobert if he and the Jazz decided to part ways. Though he already fixed the issue between him and Donovan Mitchell, there still remains a possibility that the French big man will leave Utah this offseason, especially if he and the Jazz failed to reach an agreement regarding a contract extension.

Once Gobert expresses his desire to change teams, the Mavericks are expected to immediately grab the opportunity to add a third star to their roster. Gobert would be an intriguing acquisition for the Mavericks. Though he’s not capable of spacing the floor, his arrival in Dallas would tremendously boost their performance on both ends of the floor, giving them a very reliable scoring option under the basket, an incredible rebounder, and a quality rim protector.

Ashley Landis-Pool / Getty Images

Last season, he averaged 15.1 points, 13,5 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks while shooting 69.3 percent from the field, per ESPN. Pairing Gobert with Doncic and Porzingis would enable the Mavericks to form an All-Euro Big Three in the 2020-21 NBA season. If the trio meshes well on the court, the Mavericks would have a better chance of beating Western Conference powerhouse teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, and the Denver Nuggets in a best-of-seven series.

Lowe also made some points on why the Mavericks should think twice before trading for Gobert. He believes that chasing the French big man wouldn’t be ideal for Dallas, especially if they are still planning to go after Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo in the 2021 free agency. Though he’s currently one of the best active centers in the league, Lowe has doubts if the Mavericks could use Gobert as the main trade chip to convince the Bucks to engage in a potential sign-and-trade deal involving Antetokounmpo.

However, if the Big Three of Gobert, Doncic, and Porzingis produces a desirable result next season, they may no longer see the need to chase the “Greek Freak.” Antetokounmpo is indeed a much better all-around player than Gobert, but it remains a big question if he will be willing to accept the role to be Doncic’s sidekick in Dallas.