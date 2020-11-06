Tayshia Adams Makes A Splash In First Promos As ‘The Bachelorette’

ABC's new leading lady finally made her debut.

The Bachelorette fans got a first look at Tayshia Adams as ABC’s new leading lady.

After original series star Clare Crawley found fast love with suitor Dale Moss, Tayshia was a sight for sore eyes as she showed up at the dating show’s Palms Springs filming location to be her replacement.

For her debut as The Bachelorette, Tayshia wore the same glittering gold gown she wore on Night One of Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor last year. But it was her long-awaited first photos and video that really had fans talking.

On Twitter, the 30-year-old beauty shared a photo of her holding a long-stemmed red rose and wearing a bright blue cami and hotpants attached to a long white skirt covered in news headlines and tweets about her rumored role on the TV dating franchise.

“You rang….I answered… WHATS GOOD!!? #thebachlorette,” Tayshia captioned the leggy pic that teased, ‘The rumors end now.”

The stunning promo photo was also shared to the official Bachelorette Instagram page, seen below.

In the comments section, fans were thrilled to finally see the new Bachelorette after enduring several weary weeks with Clare Crawley at the forefront.

“Finally!!! Some good news in 2020,” one viewer wrote.

“The best promo yet!” another added.

“The queen we deserve!!” a third fan chimed in.

On her social media page, Tayshia also shared the first promo that featured her as ABC’s new lead. In the caption, she coyly asked viewers if they were expecting to see someone else.

“THANK YOU for finally updating the Bachelorette ‘look,'” one fan tweeted. “This is fun, fresh, and still sophisticated – perfect for our new Bachelorette!”

The splashy, newsprint-themed promos confirmed months of rumors about Tayshia’s role as Clare’s replacement on the unprecedented season of ABC dating show. The lighthearted promos are in stark contrast to Clare’s ads which featured her in a white gown set to Aretha Franklin song “Respect.”

As for how Tayshia landed the role as the second Black Bachelorette star, it was a last-minute decision once it was clear that Clare only had eyes for Dale and had no real intention of fulfilling her duties as The Bachelorette.

Tayshia told late-night host Jimmy Kimmel that she got a phone call “sometime in the summer” from Bachelorette producers, but they provided few details about the scenario she was stepping into.

“Honestly I got the phone call and it was more so, ‘Hey you’re the girl,’ and I’m like, ‘I got you,’ she told ET Online. “I think everything was just kind of moving very quickly, and no, they didn’t share that news [of Clare’s abrupt ending] with me.”

Tayshia added that she stopped at a drugstore to buy makeup and a toothbrush and landed in Palm Springs within 48 hours.