Hilary Duff Flaunts Pregnancy Curves In Leather Pants And Plunging Top

Hilary glowed on the streets of New York City.

Hilary Duff glowed in candid new photos as she flaunted her curves two weeks after announcing her third pregnancy. The former Lizzie McGuire actress stunned while out in New York City on November 5 as she rocked leather pants and a plunging top.

In snaps that can be seen via Just Jared and the Instagram post below, Hilary showed off her growing bump in the dark as she waved to paparazzi to reveal her long manicure.

She looked every inch the superstar in her shiny black bottoms that hugged her thighs and flared slightly over her calves with piping down the front of her legs. She paired them with a white blouse that had a large cut-out over her chest to reveal her tanned décolletage and a high neck collar that fastened under her chin with buttons down her chest. It hugged her middle while the pleated sleeves billowed with tighter cuffs.

Hilary stayed fall-appropriate with chunky zip-up brown boots with a block high heel and wore her blond locks in a half up, half down style that cascaded down her back. She accessorized with large hoop earrings and carried a bottle of water, her phone, and a black coat with a large fur-look trim around the hood in her right hand.

Hilary appeared to flash awaiting paparazzi a smile under her white mask, which she wore in accordance with New York City guidance requiring people to wear a face covering in public spaces to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The 33-year-old “Beat Of My Heart” hitmaker was said to be leaving the set of her TV Land series Younger, which is currently filming for its seventh season after being renewed last year. Production halted back in March due to the pandemic but, as reported by The Daily Mail, returned to filming recently with new protocols, including regular COVID-19 testing and social distancing measures.

Hilary confirmed her third pregnancy on Instagram last month when she shared a Boomerang video of her husband, singer/songwriter Matthew Koma, rubbing her belly.

Matthew hugged his wife from behind and placed his hands on her bump as Hilary reached her arm up around his neck.

“We are growing!!! Mostly me…,” she captioned the clip.

The two are already parents to 2-year-old daughter Banks, while the former also shares 8-year-old son Luca with her former husband, retired hockey player Mike Comrie. The former couple confirmed their divorce in 2016 and Hilary married Matthew last year.