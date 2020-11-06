Lauren Simpson Crushes A 308-Pound High Bar Squat While Flaunting Impossibly Chiseled Physique

Fitness model Lauren Simpson posted a new video to social media platform Instagram on Friday, November 6, in which she showed off her chiseled physique while performing a 308-pound high bar squat.

For the workout, Lauren wore a black sports bra and booty shorts that left plenty of skin on display. The top featured a one-shoulder strap that looked stylish on her. The tight-fitting material contoured to her busty chest. The shorts rose high on her waist and extended to just below her booty, leaving plenty of sculpted leg exposed. They pinched in along the backside and emphasized her sculpted derriere. Lauren added a black weight belt around her waist that sat above the shorts. A small strip of toned tummy also drew the eye.

Lauren completed the outfit with a pair of white sneakers while accessorizing with a thin exercise watch on one wrist. She pulled her long, platinum-blond tresses back into a low ponytail that trailed over one shoulder during the video and gave her followers a better view of her back muscles. She also placed a pair of compression sleeves over her knees.

The high-bar squat took place in a gym setting where Lauren made use of a specialized piece of equipment to safely execute the move. Other weight-lifting equipment and machines could be seen in the background of the frame. The model placed a barbell across her upper back that featured three plate weights on each side, amounting to a whopping 308 pounds (140 kilograms). Lauren faced a wall of mirrors to make sure she maintained proper form.

As the clip began rolling, Lauren took a few steps back and then settled her feet into proper position, shaking out her legs a bit as she did so. She then began the squat, pushing her booty back and bending low into the move. Lauren slowly rose back to a standing position and placed the barbell on the rack before turning around and flashing a proud smile for the camera.

In the caption of the post, Lauren revealed that she broke her personal high-bar record. She added that for the past three months, her focus has been on building strength precisely for the demonstrated exercise. After months of following a specific strategy, she’s happy to report that she is slowly increasing strength.

The post earned a couple of thousand likes and a few dozen comments from adoring fans within the first hour of going live. Many of the model’s followers congratulated her achievement in their comments.

“Whoop whoop amazing girl!!!” one Instagram user commented.