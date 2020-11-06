Zara Larsson Wears Star Pasties While Cinching In Her Waist With Tight Corset For Edgy New Shoot

Zara Larsson took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new snapshots of herself. The Swedish singer has been taking part in various shoots recently and showed off an edgier side with her most recent post.

The “Don’t Worry Bout Me” hitmaker stunned in a sheer garment that displayed her decolletage. Larsson placed star-shaped black pasties over her breasts and paired the look with a corset of the same color. The item of clothing went around her midriff area and was incredibly tight, cinching in her waist. She painted her nails with a coat of black polish and styled her wavy shoulder-length blond hair down for the occasion.

The 22-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Larsson — who will be performing at the MTV Europe Music Awards on November 8 — posed in front of a red backdrop and was captured from the waist-up in blue lighting. She raised both her hands and showed off her nails. The entertainer gazed directly at the camera lens with her lips parted while the front of her hair fell in front of her face.

In the next slide, Larsson leaned forward and placed both her hands to the side of her face. She tilted her head up and stared at the camera with a seductive expression.

In the tags, the songstress credited the photographer Paul Edwards, her hair and makeup artist Sophia Sinot, and fashion designer Miriam Julin.

In the span of 12 hours, Larsson’s post racked up more than 195,000 likes and over 580 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.2 million followers.

“the only thing we have to say is WOW,” one user wrote, referencing her lyrics.

“The second pic gives me a 2003 album cover vibe,” another person shared.

“am i the only one that’s getting charli xcx vibes i love it,” remarked a third fan.

“OMG. YOU ARE SUCH A BEAUTY,” a fourth admirer commented passionately in capital letters.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Larsson. As reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a yellow boiler suit with heels that had a thick see-through wedge. The chart-topper sported her long, straight blond-and-black hair in two side ponytails and accessorized with small earrings and a necklace. Larsson was snapped lying down on the ground with both her hands on the floor. She lifted her left leg above her head and showed off her flexibility, making the whole pose look effortless.