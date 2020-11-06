Ashleigh Jordan Flaunts Sculpted Physique In Insane Core Workout

Fitness model Ashleigh Jordan took to popular social media site Instagram on Thursday, November 5, to post a new workout video in which she flaunted her sculpted physique while training her core.

The blond beauty wore an outfit from her personal activewear brand NVGTN for the fitness routine. On her upper half, she stunned in a black sports bra that featured spaghetti straps securing it across her shoulders and a scooped neckline. A series of cut-outs along the back showed off her chiseled muscles. The top extended halfway down her abdomen, leaving a small strip of toned tummy on display. Ashleigh paired the bra with blue leggings that rose high on her waist and extended to her ankles. They contoured to every curve of her gym-honed backside, hips, and legs.

Ashleigh completed the outfit with a pair of white sneakers. She accessorized with a pair of silver hoop earrings and styled her long, blond tresses in a low ponytail to keep her hair out of her face as she worked out.

The workout took place in Ashleigh’s home gym where she carried out the various ab-sculpting exercises on a large black mat. The only equipment she used during the routine was a single dumbbell and a yellow weighted ball. The rest of the moves relied on body weight for resistance.

Before jumping into the circuit, Ashleigh posed for the camera while sitting on her knees. She turned her head to the side and held a hand up to her head while flashing a bright-white smile. The words “Total Core” flashed across the screen while a white arrow pointed toward her belly.

The first exercise was the weighted oblique twist. Ashleigh positioned her body in a plank and held the dumbbell in one hand while bringing her arm down and through to the other side. She repeated this move several times. The second slide featured the weighted reverse crunches. The fitness trainer squeezed the exercise ball between her knees as she brought her legs in toward her chest for several reps.

Ashleigh followed the reverse crunches with a set of alternating leg lifts, which she also carried out with her back on the mat. The final move in the circuit was the crunch/side reach.

In the caption of the post, Ashleigh wrote out the exercises and added the number of sets and reps trainees should do for each. She warned her followers that the routine was a “burner” and encouraged those who were feeling adventurous to give it a try.