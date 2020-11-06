Biden Overtakes Trump In Race For Georgia, Leads By 917 Votes

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has taken President Donald’s Trump’s lead in Georgia by just 917 votes. The ballots counted in favor of the Democratic candidate stand at 2, 449, 371, against the 2, 448, 545 cast for the incumbent president, as per AP News. The 2020 Presidential election race is virtually even as the President and former Vice-President battle it out for the Peach State.

The Associated Press stated that even though 99% of the ballots have been counted, it was still too early for them to call. Thousands of ballots remained to be counted that could swing the vote either way. The outlet also reported that many of the remaining ballots were from the same counties where Biden was in the lead.

Georgia Could Hold The Key To Biden’s Victory

In one of the most nail-biting election races of all time, Trump and Biden are virtually tied in the race for Georgia which has 16 college electoral votes up for grabs.

For years, southern Georgian was widely regarded as a stalwart Republican stronghold. However, the demographics of the area have changed due to its growing black electorate.

At a grassroots level, it appears as if the Democrats have invested more in the region than their red counterparts. After losing his re-election bid for the first time in 30 years, the former district attorney Danny Porter spoke to The Intercept about why southern Georgia is changing its political demographic.

“People moved here for good schools and a high quality of life,” Porter said.

“I think Democrats did a much better job on the long game in building a base of support than the Republicans did. And you have to acknowledge the Trump effect. The only product the Republican Party has to sell right now is Donald Trump. And the visceral hatred for him drives people to partisan voting.”

It seems as if Biden may be reaping the benefits of long-term planning.

Election workers count Fulton County ballots at State Farm Arena on November 4, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Jessica McGowan / Getty Images

How Did Biden’s Margin Grow In Georgia?

Biden was trailing Trump in the Peach State. However, an AP analysis indicated that Biden’s vote margins grew when the counties started processing the mail ballots.

However, the results may be challenged. Georgia law states that if the margin between the two parties is less than half a percentage point, a recount can be requested. Trump has already announced that he will challenge the outcome legally.

Pennsylvania, Arizona & Nevada Still In The Balance

Other states which could still swing either way are Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Nevada. Currently, Trump still leads the keystone state, while Biden has the majority of the people’s votes in Nevada and Arizona so far.

A US presidential candidate needs to win 270 electoral votes to capture the US presidency, Trump still holds 214 of those votes, while Biden has 264.