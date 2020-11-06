Angeline Varona Flaunts Sideboob & Perky Booty In Sexy New Update On Instagram

Angeline Varona took to her Instagram page on Thursday, November 5, to share a racy update that highlighted her enviable curves. The new post showed the Latina model flaunting her assets and perky booty in a skimpy attire.

Angeline rocked an ultra-revealing white bodysuit. The front part of the outfit wasn’t so visible in the shot due to her stance. However, it was seen in her Instagram stories. The garment was fully-lined, which obscured her nipples from exposure. The sides were pretty low-cut and showed a generous amount of her sideboob. The straps that provided support for the piece went over her shoulders, highlighting her slim arms.

The clothing was also backless and had high leg cuts that exposed a lot of skin from her waist down to her hips. Notably, the thong design perfectly showcased her pert derriere.

In the first photo, Angeline sported the sexy number indoors. She stood in front of a mirror inside the bathroom. The angle perfectly showcased her backside to the camera, allowing fans to gaze at her round posterior. Her arms stayed on the sides as she looked over her shoulder and stared into the reflector.

In the second pic, the babe changed her pose. This time, she raised her hands to the side of her head as she looked directly into the mirror. She had a sultry gaze that seemed to tantalize some viewers.

Angeline wore minimal jewelry, including a gold bracelet and a ring. For the occasion, she wore her brunette locks down and styled straight. The long strands hang down her back, almost reaching her booty.

Angeline wrote something about going for a lighter shade with her hair in the caption. She tagged Impact Glamour, a lash extension expert, in the post.

Many of her online admirers loved the brand-new share. In less than a day of being published on the popular social media site, the update gained more than 129,000 likes and over 1,000 comments. Avid supporters of the model took to the comments section to shower her with compliments and praise. Most of them wrote gushing words about her killer body and cheeky display. Some followers weren’t that confident with words. Instead, they chimed in with a series of emoji.

“Whatever happened to red? Lol. I mean, don’t get me wrong, you look great with brown!” a fan commented.

“I only have eyes for you. You are so hot and so beautiful! The thought of you simply puts a smile on my face,” gushed an admirer.

“You do it! You are so unbelievably sweet, so gorgeous, and a masterpiece,” a third follower added.